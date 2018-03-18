Blues' Jake Allen: Getting back-to-back starts
Allen will be the road starter against the Blackhawks on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This is mildly surprising, given that Allen started Saturday night in a win over the Rangers. However, Carter Hutton (neck) is still banged up, and they didn't want to give Ville Husso a start evidently. There's reason for concern about the 27-year-old, and not just because he will be playing his second game in as many days. Over his last 10 outings, Allen has a 2.92 GAA and an .891 save percentage.
