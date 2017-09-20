Blues' Jake Allen: Getting preseason start
Allen will start Tuesday's preseason contest against Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The report indicates that Allen will only play the first two periods of the game before making way for Ville Husso. Allen had a brutal start to 2016-17, posting a 2.85 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 games, but really came on down the stretch, recording a 1.93 GAA and .935 save percentage in 38 games, including the postseason. Allen will be hoping to maintain this form heading into 2017-18, and Wednesday will be a good indicator as to where his game is.
