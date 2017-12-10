Blues' Jake Allen: Given chance to extend streak
Allen will defend the cage in Sunday's tilt against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
After a four-game rough patch that saw Allen go 2-1-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage, the netminder has ripped off three straight wins while recording a 1.36 GAA and .952 save percentage. Sunday will mark the first time that Allen has started in consecutive games this season, so it will be interesting to see how his body reacts as he takes on the Sabres, who currently sit last in the Eastern Conference standings.
