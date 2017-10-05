Blues' Jake Allen: Gives up four goals in victory
Allen made 29 saves on 33 shots to hold off Pittsburgh for a 5-4 overtime win Wednesday.
Allen had no chance on Pittsburgh's two third-period goals, as he was screened on the play both times. Even with that caveat, his performance on Opening Night against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions was solid. He should be an above-average fantasy asset between the pipes this season.
