Blues' Jake Allen: Going distance against Dallas

Allen will start in goal and play the entire game Tuesday against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen wasn't great in his preseason debut Friday against Winnipeg, surrendering two goals on 18 shots. The 29-year-old will hope to fare better in a matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaged one goal per game through it's first four preseason contests, good for worst in the NHL.

