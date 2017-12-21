Blues' Jake Allen: Going for trifecta against Oilers

Allen will start in goal Thursday night, facing shots from host Edmonton, NHL.com reports.

Blues coach Mike Yeo is likely going back to Allen because he's already defeated the Oilers twice this season, allowing only four goals on 59 combined shots. This will mark the 30th appearance for the starting netminder, who's 17-9-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .911 save percentage.

