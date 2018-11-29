Blues' Jake Allen: Grounded by Wings
Allen stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
After a scoreless first period, Allen coughed up three quick goals to begin the second and dig a 3-0 hole for the Blues, before finally getting beaten for the game-winner midway through the third. It's the first time in his last six starts he's given up more than three goals, but despite his recent improved play, Allen still carries a weak .894 save percentage on the season.
