Blues' Jake Allen: Grounded by Wings

Allen stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

After a scoreless first period, Allen coughed up three quick goals to begin the second and dig a 3-0 hole for the Blues, before finally getting beaten for the game-winner midway through the third. It's the first time in his last six starts he's given up more than three goals, but despite his recent improved play, Allen still carries a weak .894 save percentage on the season.