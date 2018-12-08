Blues' Jake Allen: Grounds Jets for eighth win

Allen stopped all 26 shots he faced in Friday's 1-0 win over the Jets.

It's his eighth win, and first shutout, of the season. The Blues' offensive struggles haven't done much for Allen's overall record (8-7-4) but he's been providing some strong performances for them lately, posting a .934 save percentage over his last 10 games.

