Blues' Jake Allen: Guarding cage Friday
Allen will start in goal Friday night against host Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen will start for the fourth consecutive game, and he could be playing with a chip on his shoulder after learning that 24 of 26 saves wasn't enough for a win against the visiting Predators on Wednesday. The Stars are five points below the Blues in the Central Division standings and these two teams are tied in scoring (2.87 goals per game), despite the Stars running out a much better power play in comparison.
