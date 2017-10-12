Play

Blues' Jake Allen: Guarding cage Thursday

Allen will be between the pipes Thursday when the Blues square off against the Panthers.

Allen started all three of St. Louis' opening games of the year -- recording victories in each -- before watching from the bench Tuesday. With the added rest, the netminder will look to extend his winning streak against a Florida squad that is leading the league in shots per game (42.0).

