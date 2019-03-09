Blues' Jake Allen: Guarding goal again Saturday

Allen will start in the crease Saturday against the Sharks in San Jose,Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Rookie Jordan Binnington has taken the lead role in the crease for the Blues, but Allen got an opportunity in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings and proceeded to post his second shutout in his last four starts. As a result, he's been rewarded with another look between the pipes. Allen will need to be on top of his game to take home another victory Saturday against a Sharks club that averages 3.75 goals per game at home.