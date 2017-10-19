Blues' Jake Allen: Handles Hawks for victory

Allen turned aside 22 of 24 shots in a 5-2 Wednesday win over Chicago.

Allen was perfect in 5-on-5 situations, and it's not his fault that he had to face seven penalty kill situations. Although his .917 save percentage still wasn't great, this was a step in the right direction for him.

