Blues' Jake Allen: Hangs on for home win

Allen permitted three goals on 34 shots to the Golden Knights on Thursday, but he still skated away with a 5-3 home win.

While Allen allowed one goal in each period, he never looked rattled, and it was a victory in and of itself that he was able to tough out an injury that caused him to prematurely leave his previous start against the Blackhawks after an on-ice collision. Allen is 4-2-3 with a 3.88 GAA and .878 save percentage through 10 games this season; he has an impressive record despite ratios that aren't considered acceptable for a No. 1 goaltender.