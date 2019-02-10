Blues' Jake Allen: Hangs on for OT win

Allen turned aside 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Getting his first start since Jan. 17, Allen made 40 or more saves in a game for just the third time this season. The 28-year-old has slipped behind Jordan Binnington on the Blues depth chart, and Allen will need to show significant improvement in his 3.07 GAA and .898 save percentage if he's going to get back into the mix for the No. 1 job.