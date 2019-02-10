Blues' Jake Allen: Hangs on for OT win
Allen turned aside 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.
Getting his first start since Jan. 17, Allen made 40 or more saves in a game for just the third time this season. The 28-year-old has slipped behind Jordan Binnington on the Blues depth chart, and Allen will need to show significant improvement in his 3.07 GAA and .898 save percentage if he's going to get back into the mix for the No. 1 job.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...