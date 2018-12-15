Blues' Jake Allen: Hangs on for OT win

Allen kicked back 39 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime home win over the Avalanche.

This was a seesaw battle throughout, with the game featuring four lead changes -- including the overtime dagger from faceoff wizard Ryan O'Reilly. Allen has been wildly inconsistent this season, but this latest triumph was huge for No. 34. He's now up to double-digit wins and his save percentage has climbed to .901 -- St. Louis waived Chad Johnson on Monday (now with Anaheim) and promoted Jordan Binnington from AHL San Antonio, but such movement merely decides who deserves to play second fiddle to Allen most nights.