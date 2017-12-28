Blues' Jake Allen: Highlight-reel save not enough in loss

Allen made 24 saves on 26 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Predators.

Allen dropped his stick to come across and rob Ryan Johansen during the opening period, but that highlight-reel save wasn't enough to earn the victory. The Blues' starting netminder has lost three of his past four games, but he's actually played well in each of those appearances. His .913 save percentage isn't too special, but Allen has found ways to win this season and it won't be long before he's picking up more victories.