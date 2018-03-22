Blues' Jake Allen: Holds Boston to one goal
Allen made 21 saves on 22 shots Wednesday, helping his team earn a 2-1 overtime win over Boston.
The Blues have been bailing out Allen despite his struggles for a large part of 2018, but this time, he was a major part of his team's triumph. The Bruins have topped six goals on four different occasions in March, and holding Boston to just one goal was a huge performance from Allen. He's still in the midst of his worst season as an NHL netminder, but this performance showed that the ability to shut an opponent down is still there.
