Blues' Jake Allen: Holds off Habs for 14th win
Allen saved 22 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.
There have been some ups and downs for Allen this season, as his .906 save percentage and 2.75 GAA are hardly numbers to write home about. However, his 14-6-2 record is impressive, and St. Louis appears set to remain one of the best teams in the league. While Allen checks out as a solid option in all fantasy settings, it's still not out of the question to be a little selective with his matchups and avoid tough opponents.
