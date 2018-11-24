Blues' Jake Allen: Holds Predators to two

Allen turned away 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Allen held up strong against the division rival, and he now has a .942 save percentage in the last five games. Despite the stellar play, this is only Allen's second win in that span due to a lack of offensive support. That support came early against the Preds with three first-period goals. Allen's play has been known to have bumps along the road, but fantasy owners may want to ride his hot streak if the offense can hold up its end of the bargain.