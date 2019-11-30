Blues' Jake Allen: Holds Stars to one goal

Allen turned aside 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Allen and Ben Bishop were locked in a goaltending battle for a large portion of the game, but the Blues struck twice in the third period to take the win. Allen improved to 4-1-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He's still going to see limited starting opportunities by Jordan Binnington, but Allen is becoming a fairly solid backup behind a strong team.