Blues' Jake Allen: Holds Toronto to one goal
Allen turned aside 22-of-23 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Allen was just 1-2-2 before Saturday's contest, yielding at least three goals in each outing. Oddly enough, he turned in his best performance against arguably the league's best offense. It helped that he faced just eight shots in the first two periods. It was an encouraging start for the 28-year-old, but another tough matchup lies ahead in Winnipeg on Monday, where he will likely get the starting nod again.
