Blues' Jake Allen: Home starter versus Pens

Allen will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen has overcome another rough start and won three of the last four games, marking a .937 save percentage and 1.75 GAA in that span. This contest may be Allen's toughest test of late, however, as the Pens have won six of the last seven while averaging 3.29 goals per game in that span. Allen's game may be kicking into gear, but he's historically proven his high-caliber play can have a short lifespan.