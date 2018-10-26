Blues' Jake Allen: Implodes again
Allen was pulled in favor of Chad Johnson in the second period of Thursday's game after allowing four goals on 21 shots.
So much for the Jackets being the spark he needed to light up his game. Allen is off to a horrendous start to the season and needs to be on your bench until he tightens his game.
