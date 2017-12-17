Blues' Jake Allen: In blue paint Sunday

Allen will start in goal Sunday evening, opposing the Jets on the road, per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Backup netminder Carter Hutton picked up an absurd 48 saves for a shutout win over the Jets on Saturday night. Allen's amassed 17 wins over 28 appearance this season, but it's worth noting that he's just 3-3-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .896 save percentage in his career against Winnipeg. The Notes will certainly need to tighten up defensively after watching so many pucks reach Hutton on the first game of the back-to-back set.