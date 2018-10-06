Blues' Jake Allen: In blue paint
Allen will patrol the crease Saturday in a home game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen saw the puck travel past him five times in Thursday's season opener, leading to a 5-1 home loss to the Jets. That wasn't all that busy of a night for the Blues' chief backstop, so he'll need to adjust on the fly and ideally get more help from his allied defensemen in this next contest against Chicago.
