Blues' Jake Allen: In blue paint

Allen will patrol the crease Saturday in a home game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen saw the puck travel past him five times in Thursday's season opener, leading to a 5-1 home loss to the Jets. That wasn't all that busy of a night for the Blues' chief backstop, so he'll need to adjust on the fly and ideally get more help from his allied defensemen in this next contest against Chicago.