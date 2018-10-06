Blues' Jake Allen: In blue paint

Allen will patrol the crease Saturday in a home game against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen saw the puck travel past him five times in Thursday's season opener, leading to a 5-1 home loss to the Jets. That wasn't all that busy of a night for the Blues' chief backstop, so he'll need to adjust on the fly and ideally get more help from his allied defensemen in this next contest against Chicago.

More News
Our Latest Stories