Blues' Jake Allen: In cage Saturday

Allen will protect the home net Saturday against the Rangers.

Allen displayed some signs of cracking for the first time Thursday in four games since he took over as the primary netminder for Carter Hutton (neck), allowing three goals on just 22 shots to the Avalanche. If he can cobble together a good showing Saturday against a Rangers club notching 3.14 goals per game in March, Allen seems like a good bet to start both games of the back-to-back weekend set.