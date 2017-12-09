Blues' Jake Allen: In goal for lone matinee Saturday
Allen will start in goal Saturday afternoon, fielding pucks from host Detroit, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
There's speculation that Allen could appear in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday with his understudy Carter Hutton hampered by a lower-body injury and on injured reserve. Allen's upcoming start will take place against a Red Wings team that only ranks 24th in scoring, despite owning the seventh-ranked power play.
