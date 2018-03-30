Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Friday

Allen will get the starting nod against the Golden Knights on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Allen will be making his 11th straight appearance in the crease and will being trying for his seventh consecutive victory. During his six-game undefeated streak, the netminder has posted a 1.97 GAA, but will face a tough task in shutting down the Vegas offense (3.29 goals per game). The New Brunswick native has no room for error, as the Blues are in a tight race with Colorado and Anaheim for a spot in the playoffs.