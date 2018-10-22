Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Monday

Allen will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Allen struggled out the gate with a 1-2-2 record and 3.91 GAA in his first five games of the season, but a 22-save victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday could be the thing that changes the netminder's fortunes. Earning his first back-to-back wins of the season won't be easy for the New Brunswick native as he squares off with the Jets' star-studded lineup.