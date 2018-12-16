Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Sunday

Allen will face the Flames on Sunday afternoon, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Allen has been pretty mediocre this season with a 10-8-1 record and 3.01 GAA. However, he's got a pretty tight grip on the Blues' No. 1 goalie job after Chad Johnson was waived. Allen has won two straight starts, but it's still hard to trust him for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories