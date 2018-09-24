Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Tuesday
Allen (back) will get the starting nod against the Capitals on Tuesday.
Allen has long maintained that he would be ready for Opening Night and will get his first taste of preseason action Tuesday. The netminder is slated to go for the first two periods and -- barring a setback -- figures to be the man in the crease versus Winnipeg on Oct. 4.
