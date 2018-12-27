Blues' Jake Allen: In goal versus Sabres
Allen will tend the twine from Thursday's homestand against Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Allen's numbers have been extremely inconsistent of late, as he has posted two one-goal performances and allowed four goals to find the back of the net on two occasions in his previous six contests. The netminder will be going up against former teammate Carter Hutton and will no doubt be eager to put together a strong outing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...