Blues' Jake Allen: In goal versus Sabres

Allen will tend the twine from Thursday's homestand against Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Allen's numbers have been extremely inconsistent of late, as he has posted two one-goal performances and allowed four goals to find the back of the net on two occasions in his previous six contests. The netminder will be going up against former teammate Carter Hutton and will no doubt be eager to put together a strong outing.

