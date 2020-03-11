Blues' Jake Allen: In line to face Ducks

Allen is slated to take on the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen posted a stellar shutout effort against the Blackhawks in his last outing Sunday, opening the door for a return to the crease following the back end of a back-to-back set Monday. He'll indeed get that opportunity in Anaheim and could carve out a slightly larger role down the stretch if he continues to perform well when given the opportunity. Even if that's the case, Jordan Binnington has played well enough to get plenty of looks in net as well.