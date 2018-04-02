Blues' Jake Allen: In net against Capitals
Allen will tend the home goal against the Capitals on Monday, Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch reports.
On the one hand, Allen has a 7-2-1 record and a 2.43 GAA in his last 10 games. On the other hand, he has a .902 save percentage in that time. Those numbers are somewhat in opposition with each other. The Capitals have scored 3.09 goals per game, but on zero days of rest that number falls to 2.62.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...