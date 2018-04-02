Blues' Jake Allen: In net against Capitals

Allen will tend the home goal against the Capitals on Monday, Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch reports.

On the one hand, Allen has a 7-2-1 record and a 2.43 GAA in his last 10 games. On the other hand, he has a .902 save percentage in that time. Those numbers are somewhat in opposition with each other. The Capitals have scored 3.09 goals per game, but on zero days of rest that number falls to 2.62.