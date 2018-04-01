Blues' Jake Allen: In net versus Arizona
Allen will patrol the crease Saturday against Arizona, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
This will mark Allen's 12th start in a row, and during that span he's certainly impressed, notching a .919 save percentage and 2.17 GAA, with a 8-2-1 record. However, in his last start against Vegas, he was roughed up and allowed four goals on 26 shots, but that was the first time he'd allowed four goals or more since Feb. 25. Arizona also sits at 30th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.47), but Allen will be on the road as he attempts to notch his 28th victory of the year.
