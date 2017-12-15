Blues' Jake Allen: Just 15 saves in 3-1 loss
Allen allowed three goals on 18 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim.
Allen surrendered five goals through his previous four contests and has 18 wins for the campaign, so it's best not to overreact to this blip on the radar. Alex Pietrangelo's (foot) status is worth monitoring because his minutes will be tougher to replace the longer he's out. Otherwise, everything appears in check for the Blues and Allen's fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Pitted against Anaheim•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in loss to Bolts•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 22 saves in overtime win•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Given chance to extend streak•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Better and better with each passing week•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...