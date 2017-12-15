Blues' Jake Allen: Just 15 saves in 3-1 loss

Allen allowed three goals on 18 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim.

Allen surrendered five goals through his previous four contests and has 18 wins for the campaign, so it's best not to overreact to this blip on the radar. Alex Pietrangelo's (foot) status is worth monitoring because his minutes will be tougher to replace the longer he's out. Otherwise, everything appears in check for the Blues and Allen's fantasy outlook.