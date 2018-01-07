Blues' Jake Allen: Just one win in last eight starts

Allen made 25 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. He allowed five goals.

The Flyers shot out to a 4-0 start by the mid-way point in the second period. But Allen started to brick things up to allow his mates to get back in the game. Still, Allen hasn't won since Christmas and has allowed 10 goals in three starts in that span. And he has just one win in his last eight starts dating back to Dec. 12. Backup Carter Hutton is performing comparatively well (4-1 in five starts since mid December), so Allen is a fantasy risk right now.