Blues' Jake Allen: Kicks out 35 shots
Allen stopped 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Edmonton.
Allen was 110 seconds away from a shutout when Edmonton's Jame Neal lit the lamp late in regulation. Still, it was a terrific performance for Allen, who hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Oct. 19. Allen and the Blues will kick off a three-game road trip Saturday in San Jose.
