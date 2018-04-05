Blues' Jake Allen: Late goal leads to loss

Allen made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

This game was headed for overtime until Allen allowed a power-play goal with a mere nine seconds left in the third period. That makes four losses in a row for the 27-year-old, which is concerning for a Blues team fighting for a playoff spot. If St. Louis falls short of the postseason, some fingers may be pointed at Allen's .906 save percentage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories