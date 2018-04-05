Blues' Jake Allen: Late goal leads to loss

Allen made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

This game was headed for overtime until Allen allowed a power-play goal with a mere nine seconds left in the third period. That makes four losses in a row for the 27-year-old, which is concerning for a Blues team fighting for a playoff spot. If St. Louis falls short of the postseason, some fingers may be pointed at Allen's .906 save percentage.