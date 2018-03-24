Blues' Jake Allen: Leads team onto ice
Allen was the first onto the ice for warmups and will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Allen is riding a four-game winning streak and has victories in six of his previous seven outings. The netminder will also be appearing in his ninth straight game, while Carter Hutton (neck) has been sidelined. In his previous meetings with Columbus, the 27-year-old is 3-1-0, despite a .899 save percentage.
