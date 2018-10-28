Blues' Jake Allen: Leaves Saturday's game
Allen suffered an undisclosed injury late in the second period of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks and was replaced by Chad Johnson.
Allen was run into by a teammate Zach Sanford and Chicago's Brandon Saad on a drive to the net. He stayed on the ice for a few moments before leaving.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.