Blues' Jake Allen: Left unsupported again
Allen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Monday's loss to the Kings.
Since being benched in favor of Chad Johnson, Allen has been excellent in his last three starts. He's yielded just one goal in each outing and recorded a .962 save percentage in that span. The Blues' offense hasn't returned the favor, as it's been shut out in three of its last four game. It won't get any easier going forward, as the Blues play Nashville twice and the Jets once in their next three contests.
