Blues' Jake Allen: Lets in four in defeat

Allen stopped 22 of 26 shots Friday, taking a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

Whether it was the quality of the opposition, fatigue or something else, Allen was due for a night where he wasn't at his best after giving up two goals or less in his past four starts. Even though Friday wasn't his night, he entered the day playing very well and still secured a point for his team. He should be a solid play over the Blues' final games of the regular season.