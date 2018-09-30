Blues' Jake Allen: Logs perfect period Sunday

Allen turned aside all six shots faced during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Allen gave way to backup Chad Johnson late in the first period, but looked solid in the final tuneup before the regular season. The 28-year-old netminder has a pivotal campaign ahead but at least seems to have put the back issues that sidelined him early in camp to rest. Likely to open the season as the Blues starter, the second-round pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft could have a solid season if he can stay healthy and productive.