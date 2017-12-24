Blues' Jake Allen: Looking to snap losing skid
Allen will start in goal Saturday night, as the Blues are on the road to take on the Canucks, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Allen is winless over his last four appearances, but he's only had one true dud over that span -- yielding three goals on 18 shots from the traveling Ducks nine days ago. Vancouver only averages 2.69 goals per game to rank 28th in said category, so we like Allen's chances of getting back on track and securing win No. 18 on the year.
