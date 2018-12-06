Blues' Jake Allen: Loses shootout to Oilers

Allen stopped 34 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime but got beaten twice in two attempts during the shootout in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but Allen couldn't make it hold up and then had to face Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid in the first two rounds of the shootout. The 28-year-old is still enjoying a solid stretch, allowing two goals or less in seven of his last nine outings, but his .927 save percentage in those games isn't reflected in his 3-4-1 record.