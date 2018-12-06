Blues' Jake Allen: Loses shootout to Oilers
Allen stopped 34 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime but got beaten twice in two attempts during the shootout in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but Allen couldn't make it hold up and then had to face Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid in the first two rounds of the shootout. The 28-year-old is still enjoying a solid stretch, allowing two goals or less in seven of his last nine outings, but his .927 save percentage in those games isn't reflected in his 3-4-1 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...