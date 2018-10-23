Blues' Jake Allen: Loses two-goal lead

Allen allowed five goals on 36 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Blues carried a 3-1 lead into the third period, but within four minutes the Jets tied it up off goals from Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele. David Perron quickly regained the lead for the Blues, but a loose puck dribbled into the crease late in the third period while the Jets had an extra attacker and Bryan Little smacked it home to send the game to overtime. Jacob Trouba put the nail on the coffin in the extra frame to make Allen's record at 2-2-3 on the season.