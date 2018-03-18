Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 17 saves in victory
Allen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
Allen has now won three of his last four games, as the Blues are gaining ground in the Western Conference playoff race. The 27-year-old advances to 22-21-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. He's struggled throughout this year, but Allen is finding ways to win and will continued to be relied on heavily down the stretch. He hasn't been playing great, but Allen could be worth getting in your lineup given the absence of Carter Hutton (neck) and the desperation of the Blues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...