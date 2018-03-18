Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 17 saves in victory

Allen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Allen has now won three of his last four games, as the Blues are gaining ground in the Western Conference playoff race. The 27-year-old advances to 22-21-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. He's struggled throughout this year, but Allen is finding ways to win and will continued to be relied on heavily down the stretch. He hasn't been playing great, but Allen could be worth getting in your lineup given the absence of Carter Hutton (neck) and the desperation of the Blues.