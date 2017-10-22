Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 19 saves in overtime defeat
Allen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Allen has had a fairly strong start to the season, but there have been a few rough outings along the way. The 27-year-old will continue to see the bulk of starts in the St. Louis crease and will look to improve on his .912 save percentage. He picked up 33 wins in 2016-17 and should pile on the victories once again this time around, but it remains to be seen whether he can boost his mediocre rate stats to elite territory.
