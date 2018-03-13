Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 20 saves to earn victory

Allen stopped 20 of 22 shots Monday in a 4-2 win over Anaheim, earning his second straight win.

Allen wasn't as sharp as he's been in his past two starts, where he allowed just three goals in 75 shots. However, he did enough to get the win and didn't have to face a lot of pressure from the Ducks. If these kinds of performances are going to be his "bad nights", his owners will be quite happy with his work.